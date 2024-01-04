Advertisement
300 Watt Solar Panel price in Pakistan – January 2024

Solar panels play a crucial role in our worldwide efforts towards sustainability and clean energy solutions. The popularity of 300-watt panels is on the rise, thanks to their efficiency and versatility. In this article, we will examine the pricing of 300-watt solar panels in Pakistan for the year 2024.

300 Watt Solar Panel price in Pakistan 2024

In 2024, the costs of 300-watt solar panels in Pakistan will exhibit significant diversity, influenced by elements such as brand, quality, and technological advancements. Below, we present a detailed breakdown of their pricing framework to provide a comprehensive understanding of the array of options currently accessible.

Solar PanelPrice
300 Watt Solar PlateRs. 34,440 to Rs. 48,000

Today’s price list for 300 Watt Solar Panels

Solar PanelPrice
Trina 330 Watt Poly Solar PanelRs. 20,850
Seraphim 330 Watt Poly Solar PanelRs. 19,840
SunTech 300 Watt Poly Crystalline Solar PanelRs. 15,850
Risen 330 Watt Poly Solar PanelRs. 25,999
Q-cells Hanwha 300W BLK MONORs. 23,000 to Rs. 35,000
Tesla 300 Watt Mono Solar PanelRs. 19,300
ZnShine 325 Watt Poly Solar PanelRs. 19,850
LG 300 Watt Poly Solar PanelRs. 35,999
Ameri 330 Watt Poly Solar PanelRs. 20,999
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
