300 Watt Solar Panel price in Pakistan – January 2024

Solar panel drop prices in Pakistan
Solar panels play a crucial role in our worldwide efforts towards sustainability and clean energy solutions. The popularity of 300-watt panels is on the rise, thanks to their efficiency and versatility. In this article, we will examine the pricing of 300-watt solar panels in Pakistan for the year 2024.
In 2024, the costs of 300-watt solar panels in Pakistan will exhibit significant diversity, influenced by elements such as brand, quality, and technological advancements. Below, we present a detailed breakdown of their pricing framework to provide a comprehensive understanding of the array of options currently accessible.
|Solar Panel
|Price
|300 Watt Solar Plate
|Rs. 34,440 to Rs. 48,000
|Solar Panel
|Price
|Trina 330 Watt Poly Solar Panel
|Rs. 20,850
|Seraphim 330 Watt Poly Solar Panel
|Rs. 19,840
|SunTech 300 Watt Poly Crystalline Solar Panel
|Rs. 15,850
|Risen 330 Watt Poly Solar Panel
|Rs. 25,999
|Q-cells Hanwha 300W BLK MONO
|Rs. 23,000 to Rs. 35,000
|Tesla 300 Watt Mono Solar Panel
|Rs. 19,300
|ZnShine 325 Watt Poly Solar Panel
|Rs. 19,850
|LG 300 Watt Poly Solar Panel
|Rs. 35,999
|Ameri 330 Watt Poly Solar Panel
|Rs. 20,999
