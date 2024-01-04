Advertisement
AJK declares winter vacations until January 15

AJK declares winter vacations until January 15

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has declared the closure of educational institutions from January 5 to 15 due to intense cold and fog.

A notification from the Bhimbhar Deputy Commissioner warns that schools not adhering to this directive will face closure, and their registrations will be canceled. This measure aims to prioritize the safety of students during challenging weather conditions.

Bhimbar, DC, has stated that he will not tolerate any disregard for student health. “Orders have been issued to the administration of the three tehsils,” stated Mirza Arshad Jaral.

