Appeal filed against Maryam Nawaz’s nomination papers approval

An appeal has been filed in the tribunal against the approval of the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz, vice president and chief organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from NA-119 constituency in Lahore.

Nadeem Sherwani filed an appeal against the approval of Maryam Nawaz’s papers, in which the returning officer of NA 119 was made a party.

It was argued in the petition that Maryam Nawaz hid the facts in the nomination papers; she did not state the correct facts in the papers.

In the petition, it was requested that the approval of the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz by the Appellate Tribunal should be annulled.

It should be noted that the process of filing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers in the Election Tribunal by the candidates for the general elections continues even today.

Advertisement

Earlier, the nomination papers of former prime minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif have been approved from NA-15.

Lawyers from both sides gave arguments in front of Returning Officer NA-15 Hajra Sami; the objection filed by the PTI against Nawaz Sharif was rejected.

After the approval of Nawaz Sharif’s papers, there was a wave of happiness among the League workers.