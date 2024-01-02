Caretaker Federal Minister Muhammad Sami Saeed Hosts China’s Chamber of Commerce Delegation

Islamabad, 2nd January 2024: A high-profile business delegation, led by Mr. Li Ting, Chairman of the Chang Chinag Chamber of Commerce, China met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed, in Islamabad on Tuesday. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss potential collaboration opportunities between Pakistan and China across various sectors, fostering business expansion and exploring new investment avenues.

Comprising eight members, the delegation represented diverse industries such as import and export, technology, electronics, machinery, office supplies, apparel, and building materials. The discussions cantered on strengthening bilateral ties and identifying strategic areas for mutually beneficial partnerships.

Federal Minister Muhammad Sami Saeed emphasized key sectors for investment, including Agriculture, IT & Telecom, Mines & Minerals and Energy sectors. He highlighted opportunities to utilize Special Economic Zones (SEZs) stating that Pakistan encourages foreign investment especially Chinese investors for the joint ventures and relocation of Industries to Pakistan. The Minister also highlighted Pakistan’s demographic dividend as youth is more than 60% of country’s population providing ample business opportunities especially in the field of IT sector.

The Minister reiterated the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to provide secure business environment for investors making investor facilitation a top priority.

“One-window operation for foreign investors, ensuring security and comfort in our industrial zones, is our government’s utmost priority. We encourage B2B investments and welcome businesses to explore opportunities in sectors like agriculture, food, IT, Artificial Intelligence, and industrial cooperation,” stated Minister Saeed.

The Minister further reaffirmed the government’s commitment to advancing the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), notably the flagship program, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). As a token of appreciation, the delegation presented special souvenirs to the Planning Minister, reciprocated by a souvenir presented by the Minister to the delegation.

Pakistan is committed to facilitating and encouraging foreign investment, ensuring a mutually beneficial relationship with China and other nations. This endeavor aims to promote prosperity and growth, benefitting both our nations and contributing positively to regional and global economies.