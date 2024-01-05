Caretaker PM urges Munir Akram on Kashmir advocacy

Islamabad: Carettaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwarul Haq Kakar has instructed Munir Akram to frequently highlight Pakistan’s position on the Kashmir issue at the United Nations (UN).

The sources revealed that Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, met caretaker PM Anwarul Haq Kakar at the Prime Minister’s House.

In the meeting, the caretaker PM appreciated Muneer Akram for effectively representing Pakistan’s position on the Palestine issue on the UN platform.

On this occasion, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said that identifying for the country’s economic well-being at the global level should be the first priority of all diplomatic representatives of Pakistan.

During the meeting, Munir Akram informed the caretaker PM about the performance of his mission and took instructions from him regarding foreign policy.

Earlier, With challenges to world peace and security multiplying, the United Nations needs to work out modalities to deal with those threats, facilitating resolution of conflicts, including Kashmir, and easing tensions by building consensus, Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram has said.

Despite the United Nations’ inadequacies and failures, especially in resolving the conflicts involving the right to self-determination, he told a delegation of US Army War College that a push for the implementation of UN Charter’s principles “in letter and spirit” could help stabilize the world order, secure peace and stability and fight the shared economic and development challenges.