Cold Wave expected in Murree next week: PDMA

The Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather forecast for the upcoming week for Murree, Galiyat and surrounding regions.

PDMA has warned of a cold wave in Murree, Galiyat, and surrounding areas on Saturday. For Sunday, the authority has predicted cold and dry weather, with scattered clouds.

Furthermore, Murree and Galiyat are expected to receive light rain and snowfall at night on Monday.

PDMA spokesperson said that the sky will be overcast on Tuesday with the possibility of snowfall in the morning. The weather will remain cold and dry on Wednesday. Moreover, the cold wave will continue on Thursday with dry weather.

Also Read CTD includes PDMA spokesperson name in wanted list CTD has also shared name and photo of Ehsan Dawar. PDMA spokesperson...

Advertisement

Relief Commissioner Punjab said that 13 facilitation centers have been set up in Murree for the convenience of tourists.

The PDMA advised individuals to safeguard themselves from the cold conditions by dressing warmly and refraining from exposure to chilly weather.

In case of an emergency, tourists are urged to contact PDMA via its helpline at 1129.