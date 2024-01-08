Advertisement
Coldest winter day recorded in another Pakistani city

On Sunday, many districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the provincial capital Peshawar, encountered chilly and dry weather conditions, a trend anticipated to persist in the coming days. Peshawar reached its coldest day of the winter, recording a temperature of 1 degree Celsius with 100% relative humidity in the morning.

Kalam registered the province’s lowest temperature, plummeting 5 degrees below freezing. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts freezing temperatures and partly cloudy weather in the higher-altitude districts.

Regions like Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kurram, Dir, Chitral, and Swat are likely to witness rain, accompanied by light snow on the hills.

Moreover, dense fog is anticipated during the night and morning hours in various areas, including Charsadda, Rashakai, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Peshawar, Laki Marwat, Bannu, D.I Khan, and their surroundings.

As the winter season unfolds, residents are advised to brace for the continuing cold spell and take necessary precautions against the prevailing weather conditions.

