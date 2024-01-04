Corona tests for passengers coming from abroad: NCOC decision

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to start the corona test of passengers coming from abroad.

NCOC officials say that steps are being taken to prevent the variant of Corona. The decision to start the Corona test has been taken to prevent the spread of the JN1 variant around the world.

The NCOC added that no case of the new variant of COVID JN1 has been reported in the country so far, and as a result of the advisory, the pressure on OPDs and wards of hospitals may increase.

On Wednesday, NCOC issued a letter to the federal and provincial health departments in view of the threat of a new variant of the epidemic of Corona, requesting to increase the testing of Corona.

The NCOC has claimed that cases of new variants of Corona are coming to light in neighboring countries, especially in India.

The NCOC had asked the federal and provincial institutions to continuously monitor the situation.

The NCOC further added that outpatient and inpatient testing should be done over the next few weeks to prevent the spread of this new variant.