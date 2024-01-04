Advertisement
COVID testing of International passengers will be conducted: NCOC

Articles
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to implement COVID testing for incoming international passengers. The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has made this decision as a precautionary step to safeguard people from the potential spread of the new Covid variant.

During the NCOC meeting, the current situation in the country regarding the new Covid variant JN-1 was discussed. The forum emphasized that Pakistan has not recorded any cases of the new Covid variant thus far. As a preventive measure, the forum approved the implementation of COVID testing at airports and borders.

According to a spokesperson for the National Institute of Health (NIH), media reports indicate the emergence of a new Corona variant, JN1, along with Omicron in some countries, raising concerns.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nadeem Jan, the caretaker federal Minister for Health, mentioned that the government is actively monitoring the situation, particularly with the discovery of this Omicron subvariant in certain countries. He reassured that while the risk of this variant spreading in Pakistan is minimal, caution remains essential.

