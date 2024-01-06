CTD arrests seven terrorists in intelligence-base operations

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested seven terrorists during intelligence-based operations in different cities of Punjab.

The CTD spokesperson said that, in view of terrorism concerns, 59 IBOs were operated in various cities of Punjab by the CTD. The operation was conducted in Lahore, Kasur, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar.

During the intelligence-based operation, three important workers of Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) were arrested in Lahore. Added to that, arms and ammunition, including mobile phones and prima cards, have been recovered from the terrorist possessions.

The officials further added that the terrorists were identified as Zaman Khan, Abid Khalid Mehmood, Azeem, Ahmed Shah, and Noor.

Moreover, terrorists were planning attacks on law enforcement agencies; during the ongoing week, 360 operations were conducted, resulting in the arrest of 3539 suspected individuals.

Advertisement

Furthermore, 1470 persons were interrogated in combing operations, pursuing the goal of safe Punjab. CTD is committed to rooting out the scourge of terrorism.