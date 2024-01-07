Election commission secretary resigns, citing health issues

Islamabad: Federal Secretary of the Election Commission, Omar Hamid Khan, has resigned from his post before the general elections.

The sources reveal that Secretary of the Election Commission Omar Hamid Khan, has resigned from the post due to ill health.

Sources have said that Umar Hameed Khan has apologized for continuing the work.

It should be noted that the Election Commission has not confirmed or denied the resignation of Umar Hameed Khan.

In this regard, the spokesperson of the Election Commission has said that the health of the Secretary of the Election Commission has been bad for the past few days, and even before that, the Secretary of the Election Commission was on medical rest. If health permits, Umar Hamid Khan will soon perform his duties.

The spokesperson said that the Secretary of the Election Commission is an intelligent and hardworking officer, the Election Commission is fully functional, there are no obstacles or loopholes in the work of the Commission, and in the absence of the Secretary, both the Special Secretaries of the Commission are working efficiently.

It should be noted that the elections will be held across the country on February 8. Nomination papers have been submitted by the candidates for the general elections.