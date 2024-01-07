Election Tribunal approves PTI’s Hamad Azhar Papers, overturns RO’s decision

The Election Tribunal annulled the decision of the Returning Officers (ROs) regarding the rejection of the papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Hamad Azhar and Mian Azhar.

Justice Tarique Nadeem of the Appellate Tribunal heard the appeal against the rejection of PTI leader Hamad Azhar’s nomination papers from National Assembly Constituency NA129.

Hamad Azhar and Mian Azhar’s proposals and endorser appeared before the Tribunal and completed the verification process.

The Election Tribunal approved the nomination papers of Hamad Azhar and his father, Mian Azhar, from PP 171 and annulled the decision of the RO.

In the appeal, it was held that the bails of the appellant were granted in all the cases, including the burn and siege. Additionally, the police did not allow the proposer and endorser to appear for scrutiny on political grounds.

It was submitted on behalf of the petitioner that the RO rejected the nomination papers without any legal justification.

In the appeal, it was requested that the Tribunal annul the decision of RO and allow him to contest the election.

It should be remembered that the nomination papers of both the recommender and the endorser were rejected by the RO as they did not appear.

Earlier, the Election Tribunal declared the papers of former Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan as valid.

Election Tribunal Judge Waqar Ahmed heard the appeal against the rejection of the nomination papers of the former Federal Minister of State.