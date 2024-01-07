Election Tribunal declares Ali Muhammad Khan’s papers valid

The Election Tribunal declared the papers of former Minister of State Ali Muhammad Khan as valid, Bol News reported.

Election Tribunal Judge Waqar Ahmed heard the appeal against the rejection of the nomination papers of the former Federal Minister of State.

Advocate appellant Ali Zaman said in his position that an objection has been raised against Ali Muhammad Khan for not attaching a party ticket while submitting the nomination papers while the party ticket can be submitted until January 12.

Election Commission lawyer Mohsin Kamran said that it is not mandatory to submit the party ticket first; it can be submitted until January 12, and signs will be issued to the candidates on January 13.

It should be noted that 33 appeals were heard in the Election Tribunal Peshawar today, while the Election Tribunal accepted 23 appeals and rejected the appeals of Burhan from NA 33 Nowshera and Sharafat Khan from PK 76.

Earlier, the Election Tribunal rejected the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI) Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood.

Multan Appellate Tribunal judge Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar delivered the verdict in which he rejected the appeal filed against the rejection of the nomination papers of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi by the Returning Officer(RO).

Appeals filed by Shah Mahmood Qureshi for rejection of nomination papers in NA 150, 151 and PP 218, PP 219 were rejected by the Tribunal.