Election Tribunal reserves verdict on Imran’s papers plea

RAWALPINDI: An election tribunal in Rawalpindi has deferred its decision on the appeal lodged by imprisoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan challenging the rejection of his nomination papers for the NA-89 constituency in Mianwali, Punjab.

Former prime minister Imran Khan contested the dismissal of his papers filed ahead of the upcoming February 8 general elections.

Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz presided over the hearing and questioned Khan’s legal team about the omission of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from their sale in his asset declaration submitted with the nomination papers.

Barrister Ali Zafar, Umair Niazi, and Lamia Niazi represented Imran Khan, while DG Law Arshad Malik and a legal team from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) attended on behalf of the ECP, with Assistant Attorney General Tayyab Bilal presenting arguments.

The judge raised concerns about Khan’s failure to disclose Toshakhana items in his asset declaration, but Barrister Ali argued that all such items had been declared. He further noted that an appeal was ongoing against Khan’s conviction, and his sentence in the Toshakhana case had been suspended.

Following arguments from both sides, the election tribunal reserved its judgment on Khan’s plea, with the decision expected on January 10.

Barrister Ali emphasized that the Returning Officer (RO) lacked the authority to determine disqualification, asserting that allegations alone were insufficient to prove such claims. Despite facing hurdles in his bid for the upcoming elections, Imran Khan had submitted nomination papers for NA-122 in Lahore and NA-89 in Mianwali last month. However, the provincial election commission officers rejected his papers, citing his status as a convicted individual.

This setback compounds the challenges for PTI, as key leaders, including Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, are already in custody, particularly in connection with the May 9 riots.

The objections raised against Imran Khan included his disqualification in the Toshakhana case and various allegations related to an illegitimate daughter and defaulting on social security funds, leading to the rejection of his nomination papers on December 22 by the returning officer.