Faiz tells Faizabad commission talked with TLP under govt’s order

ISLAMABAD: Former Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hamid has given a statement before the Faizabad sit-in commission, refuting allegations of conspiring against the government

The ex-spymaster had been summoned three times by the panel, investigating the 2017 sit-in led by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), but he did not appear. He responded to a questionnaire sent by the commission, stating that he engaged in negotiations with TLP under the government’s directives.

According to sources, the commission had called the former army officer on January 2, but he did not attend. This marked the third absence of the former ISI chief from the inquiry commission’s hearings, with previous summonses in December. The inquiry commission, formed by the caretaker federal government in November, aims to implement the Supreme Court’s 2019 Faizabad verdict. Retired IGP Akhtar Ali Shah chairs the panel, which was established after the Supreme Court rejected the government’s fact-finding committee report.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa had empowered the commission to summon individuals, including former army chiefs, prime ministers, and chief justices. The commission is expected to submit its report to the Supreme Court by January 22. On January 3, the probe panel also summoned PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, who did not appear and requested the commission to send him questions. He has now been provided with a 21-point questionnaire.

Earlier, figures like former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, former Secretary to PM Fawad Hasan Fawad, and other senior officials involved in the Faizabad sit-in had appeared before the probe panel.

The Faizabad verdict stems from the Supreme Court’s suo motu notice in November 2017 regarding a three-week-long sit-in against changes in the finality-of-Prophethood oath. The court recommended stringent action against those issuing harmful edicts or fatwas and emphasized that intelligence agencies must not exceed their mandates. The verdict affirmed the right to assemble and protest, provided it is peaceful and complies with the law.