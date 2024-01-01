Fazl observes no major issue if elections would delay for few days

D I KHAN: The Chief of JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said that a slight delay in the general elections wouldn’t be a significant concern, citing the country’s current security situation as unsuitable for polls.

These remarks followed a daring attack on Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s convoy at the Yarik Interchange in Dera Ismail Khan the day before.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police reported that vehicles from Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s convoy were at Yarak area for refueling when the attack occurred, although the politician himself was not present at the spot.

The rise in terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, following the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan’s (TTP) termination of the ceasefire with the government in November, has heightened concerns about the security situation in Pakistan.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman urged the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure law and order, emphasizing that the current circumstances were not conducive for holding general elections.

During a press conference, he raised questions about the country’s security after Sunday’s incident and expressed skepticism about the feasibility of conducting elections on February 8.

The JUI-F chief remarked that a slight delay in elections would not be a major issue, citing security threats against his party’s leadership in Waziristan and Tank.

He questioned the possibility of running an election campaign amidst security risks and suggested a potential postponement of the election timeline if the situation does not improve.

Responding to questions, Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated that seat adjustments would be based on necessity, dismissing any consideration of such a situation at present.

He underscored the urgent need for stability and the restoration of confidence in the nation.

In response to another question, Maulana Fazlur Rehman hinted at a possible visit to Afghanistan in the coming week, stressing the mutual requirement for stability between Afghanistan and Pakistan and expressing a commitment to rebuilding trust between the two nations.