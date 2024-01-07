Fazlur Rehman in Afghanistan to ease tensions between two nations

PESHAWAR: Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday embarked on his inaugural visit to Afghanistan in almost a decade as part of diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the two nations amid a surge in cross-border attacks.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation of party leaders, Fazl is undertaking the visit at the invitation of the interim Afghan government to engage in discussions on regional and security-related issues, including the contentious matter of cross-border terrorism, notably involving the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), and other bilateral concerns.

The JUI-F delegation includes Maulana Abdul Wasay, Maulana Salahuddin, Maulana Jamaluddin, Maulana Salimuddin Shamzai, Maulana Kamaluddin, Maulana Idrees, Maulana Imdadullah, and Mufti Abrar.

The invitation for Fazl’s visit was extended by Interim Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Sardar Ahmed Jan Shakib on December 16, and later confirmed by the Taliban government’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

This marks Fazl’s first visit since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal in 2021. The visit will address issues such as the continuous use of Afghan soil against Pakistan, a matter consistently raised by Islamabad before the Taliban-led Afghan administration.

Fazl, affirming his government mandate for the visit, emphasized the importance of negotiations and comprehensive strategies based on ground realities, especially concerning talks with the TTP.

The timing of the visit is noteworthy as bilateral relations have strained due to an increase in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, predominantly claimed by the TTP.

Throughout 2023, Pakistan faced heightened terrorism and violence amid internal political conflicts, socioeconomic disparities, regional instability, and escalating tensions with militant groups operating in border areas adjacent to Afghanistan.

Expressing serious concerns over the peace and security situation, Fazl highlighted his party’s vulnerability to attacks by banned outfits. Notably, there were three attacks on JUI-F within the last six months, with the latest being a gun attack on Fazl’s convoy in Dera Ismail Khan, where he fortunately escaped unharmed.

In September, senior JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah was injured in a blast in Balochistan’s Mastung area, and in July 2023, a suicide blast targeted a JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur’s Khar, resulting in the death of at least 40 party workers.