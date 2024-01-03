FBR to Begin SIMs Blocking of Non-Filers From January 15

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is preparing to implement stringent measures targeting individuals who have not filed their income taxes. As per reports from ProPakistani, non-filers may soon face the blocking of their mobile SIM cards and phones, with the FBR intending to issue the Income Tax General order by January 15.

Furthermore, the FBR is devising a strategy to disconnect electricity services for non-filers, although concerns have been raised regarding incomplete data on their electricity connections and potential legal challenges.

It is noteworthy that the FBR achieved a significant milestone by collecting Rs. 1,021 billion in a single month (December 2023). The official statement from the FBR highlights that both monthly and six-month financial year targets were exceeded.