Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Feeder Routes of the Islamabad Electric Bus Service

Feeder Routes of the Islamabad Electric Bus Service

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Islamabad Bus Service (IBS) has welcomed its first fleet of 30 electric buses, marking a significant stride towards sustainable public transportation in the capital. Set to ply 14 distinct routes, these electric buses seamlessly integrate with the existing Red Line, Orange Line, Blue Line, and Green Line services.

These are the routes for the Islamabad Electric Bus Service

  • IBS-01: Police Foundation Station (Orange Line) to Pothohar Station (Red Line)
  • IBS-02: Allama Iqbal University to Pothohar Station (Red Line) via Shifa Hospital, I-8
    • Advertisement
  • IBS-03A: PIMS to Secretariat via F-7, F-6
  • IBS-03B: PIMS to Secretariat via Faisal Masjid, Margalla Road
  • IBS-04: PIMS to NADRA Chowk via G-7, Aabpara
  • IBS-05: D-12 to G-10 Station (Orange Line)
  • IBS-06: PIMS to Golra Sharif
  • IBS-07: PIMS to G-11 via G-10, G-9
    • Advertisement
  • IBS-08A: Abpara to Tramari Chowk via Park Road, Chak Shahzad
  • IBS-08B: Nilore to Khanna Pul via Tramari, Tarlai
  • IBS-09: Pirwadhi Chowk to Faizabad via IJP Road
  • IBS-10: NHA Station (Orange Line) to B-17
  • IBS-11: NHA Station (Orange Line) to I-16
  • IBS-12: PIMS to NDU E-9 via Faisal Masjid, Zafar / Shaheen Chowk
    • Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistan Receives 160 Luxuary Electric Buses From China
Pakistan Receives 160 Luxuary Electric Buses From China

China delivers 160 high-end electric buses to Pakistan. Buses boast advanced features,...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story