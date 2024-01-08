Feeder Routes of the Islamabad Electric Bus Service

The Islamabad Bus Service (IBS) has welcomed its first fleet of 30 electric buses, marking a significant stride towards sustainable public transportation in the capital. Set to ply 14 distinct routes, these electric buses seamlessly integrate with the existing Red Line, Orange Line, Blue Line, and Green Line services.

These are the routes for the Islamabad Electric Bus Service

IBS-01: Police Foundation Station (Orange Line) to Pothohar Station (Red Line)

IBS-02: Allama Iqbal University to Pothohar Station (Red Line) via Shifa Hospital, I-8

IBS-03A: PIMS to Secretariat via F-7, F-6

IBS-03B: PIMS to Secretariat via Faisal Masjid, Margalla Road

IBS-04: PIMS to NADRA Chowk via G-7, Aabpara

IBS-05: D-12 to G-10 Station (Orange Line)

IBS-06: PIMS to Golra Sharif

IBS-07: PIMS to G-11 via G-10, G-9

IBS-08A: Abpara to Tramari Chowk via Park Road, Chak Shahzad

IBS-08B: Nilore to Khanna Pul via Tramari, Tarlai

IBS-09: Pirwadhi Chowk to Faizabad via IJP Road

IBS-10: NHA Station (Orange Line) to B-17

IBS-11: NHA Station (Orange Line) to I-16

IBS-12: PIMS to NDU E-9 via Faisal Masjid, Zafar / Shaheen Chowk

