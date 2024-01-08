Feeder Routes of the Islamabad Electric Bus Service

Pakistan Receives 160 Luxuary Electric Buses From China
China delivers 160 high-end electric buses to Pakistan. Buses boast advanced features,...
The Islamabad Bus Service (IBS) has welcomed its first fleet of 30 electric buses, marking a significant stride towards sustainable public transportation in the capital. Set to ply 14 distinct routes, these electric buses seamlessly integrate with the existing Red Line, Orange Line, Blue Line, and Green Line services.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.