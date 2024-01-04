ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian to convey his condolences over the loss of innocent lives in a terrorist attack in Kerman.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with Iran, according to his social media post on X.

“Terrorism is a common threat which must be countered by effective measures,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed deep sorrow and grief on Thursday over the loss of precious human lives due to the blasts in the Iranian city of Kerman.

In a condolence message he conveyed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with its brotherly nation during this time of sorrow.



The Chairman Senate Sanjrani also extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims, expressing profound sympathy for their loss.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, leader of the House in Senate Senator Ishaq Dar, and leader of the opposition in Senate Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem joined in denouncing the blasts in Kerman.

Expressing solidarity, they affirmed that Pakistan and its people stand with Iran during this challenging time. In their individual condolence messages, they extended heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased and offered prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.