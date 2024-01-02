Fog forecast: Islamabad and other major cities over next 24 hours

PakWeather, a leading private weather forecasting company, predicts cold and dry conditions across most parts of Pakistan in the next 24 hours.

In Punjab and Sindh, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, cloudy weather with fog is anticipated, and rain and snowfall are likely in the western, southern, and northern regions of Balochistan.

In the northern areas, scattered clouds are expected, with the possibility of light rain and snowfall in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir. Two upcoming western wind systems are anticipated to enter the country in the next few days.

The first system, expected from January 3 to 9, is likely to bring rain to the western, upper, and southern parts of Balochistan, with possible snowfall in northeastern Balochistan’s mountainous areas. Some parts of Sindh, including Karachi, may experience light rain or drizzle during this period.

The second system, forecasted from January 9 to 15, is expected to bring rain and snowfall to the northern parts of the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir. There’s a low probability of heavy rain in most parts of Punjab, with the chance of rain in specific areas of northern, northwestern, northeastern, and central Punjab.

Meanwhile, dense fog in Islamabad and Rawalpindi has disrupted flight schedules at the Islamabad International Airport. A spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines confirmed delays in various domestic and international flights due to the prevailing foggy conditions.

