Fog update by weather department for coming days

The Met Office has confirmed that stable atmospheric conditions will persist, leading to ongoing dense fog over Punjab, including Islamabad, and the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Anticipated for January 4th, a rain-bearing westerly system is projected to enter Balochistan, potentially affecting parts of the province until January 5th, 2024.

The following areas may experience light to moderate rain, wind, thunderstorms, and snowfall over hills: Chaghi, Quetta, Chaman, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Qillah Saifullah, Loralai, Pishin, Mastung, Zhob, Kalat, Musa Khel, Kharan, Harnai, Sibbi, Noshki, Khuzdar, and Makran coast.

Impacts and Advisories

Due to dense fog, daytime temperatures are expected to decrease by 3 to 5 °C in the coming days.

Very cold weather conditions are likely in fog-affected areas.

Health issues may arise from prolonged exposure to fog.

Potential disruptions in flights, railways, and highway/motorway operations.

Travelers are advised to exercise caution during foggy days.

Stay informed with the latest updates at the Met Office’s official website.

