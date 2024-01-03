Fog update by weather department for coming days

Fog forecast: Islamabad and other major cities over next 24 hours
PakWeather, a leading private weather forecasting company, predicts cold and dry conditions...
The Met Office has confirmed that stable atmospheric conditions will persist, leading to ongoing dense fog over Punjab, including Islamabad, and the plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.
Anticipated for January 4th, a rain-bearing westerly system is projected to enter Balochistan, potentially affecting parts of the province until January 5th, 2024.
The following areas may experience light to moderate rain, wind, thunderstorms, and snowfall over hills: Chaghi, Quetta, Chaman, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Qillah Saifullah, Loralai, Pishin, Mastung, Zhob, Kalat, Musa Khel, Kharan, Harnai, Sibbi, Noshki, Khuzdar, and Makran coast.
Stay informed with the latest updates at the Met Office’s official website.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.