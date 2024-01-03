Gold price in Pakistan down by Rs1300 to Rs220,000/tola on Wednesday

Gold price in Pakistan down by Rs1300 to Rs220,000/tola on Wednesday

Articles
Advertisement
Gold price in Pakistan down by Rs1300 to Rs220,000/tola on Wednesday

Gold price in Pakistan down by Rs1300 to Rs220,000/tola on Wednesday

Advertisement

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan decreased by Rs1300 and was sold at Rs.220,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs.221,300 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1115 to Rs188,614 from Rs189,729 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs172,897 from Rs173,918, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,680 and Rs.2,297.66 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $12 and was sold at $2,082 against $2,094, the Association reported.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story