Gold price in Pakistan down by Rs1800 to Rs218,200 on Jan 4

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan declined by Rs1800 to Rs218,200 on Thursday (Jan 4).

The rate of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,543 to Rs187,071 from Rs. 188,614, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs.2,660 whereas that of ten-gram silver declined by Rs.17.14 to Rs.2,280.52.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $.15 and was sold at $2,067 against $2,082, the Association reported.