Gold price in Pakistan traded at Rs219,200/tola on Jan 1

Advertisement
KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan was traded at Rs219,200 per tola on Monday (Jan 1 2024).
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs187,930, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,450
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 219,200
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 187,930
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,793
Advertisement
It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.