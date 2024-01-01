Gold price in Pakistan traded at Rs219,200/tola on Jan 1

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan was traded at Rs219,200 per tola on Monday (Jan 1 2024).

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs187,930, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 219,200PKR 2,450
LahorePKR 219,200PKR 2,450
IslamabadPKR 219,200PKR 2,450
PeshawarPKR 219,200PKR 2,450
QuettaPKR 219,200PKR 2,450
SialkotPKR 219,200PKR 2,450
HyderabadPKR 219,200PKR 2,450
FaisalabadPKR 219,200PKR 2,450

 

Gold RatesGold 24K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 219,200
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 187,930
Per Gram GoldPKR 18,793
It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

