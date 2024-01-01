Gold price in Pakistan traded at Rs219,200/tola on Jan 1

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan was traded at Rs219,200 per tola on Monday (Jan 1 2024).

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold was recorded at Rs187,930, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 219,200 PKR 2,450 Lahore PKR 219,200 PKR 2,450 Islamabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,450 Peshawar PKR 219,200 PKR 2,450 Quetta PKR 219,200 PKR 2,450 Sialkot PKR 219,200 PKR 2,450 Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,450 Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,450

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 219,200 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 187,930 Per Gram Gold PKR 18,793

It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.