Edition: English
Edition: English

Govt writing to 'The Economist' about PTI's Founding Chairman article: Solangi

Govt writing to 'The Economist' about PTI's Founding Chairman article: Solangi

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said that it has been decided to write to the Editor of ‘The Economist’ about an article purportedly written by Founding Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

The Information Minister wrote on Social Media Platform ‘X’ that it is puzzling and disconcerting that such an esteemed media outlet published an article in the name of an individual who is in jail and has been convicted.

The Information Minister said, “We believe it is critically essential to uphold ethical standards and promote responsible journalism.”

He said, “We want to know how the editorial decision was made, and what considerations were taken into account regarding the legitimacy and credibility of the content by ‘The Economist’.”

Solangi said, “We would also be interested to know if ‘The Economist’ has ever published such ghost articles by jailed politicians ever from any other part of the world.”

The Information Minister said if jailed convicts were free to write to the media, they would always use the opportunity to air their one-sided grievances.

