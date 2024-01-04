How to get ‘B’ form or ID card for children under 18

Major Update About NADRA ID Cards & B-Form
The move aims to make it easier for parents or guardians to...
The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has clarified the steps for obtaining Form B and identity cards for children under 18. Here’s the simplified process:
For more information and guidance, contact:
NADRA ensures a straightforward process to facilitate the issuance of identity cards for children, promoting accessibility and ease for parents and guardians.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.