How to get ‘B’ form or ID card for children under 18

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has clarified the steps for obtaining Form B and identity cards for children under 18. Here’s the simplified process:

Visit a NADRA center with the child’s computerized birth certificate, accompanied by one parent or a court-appointed guardian. If both parents are present, one acts as the applicant and the other as a verifier. If only one parent is available, a Gazetted Officer or public representative can verify the application. Advertisement The child’s presence is mandatory for the identity card. Capture the child’s photograph and fingerprints for those aged 10 and above. If a computerized birth certificate isn’t available, a school certificate or manual certificate from the Union Council is acceptable.

For more information and guidance, contact:

Advertisement 24/7 Helpline: 051111786100

For mobile users: 1777

NADRA Website: nadra.gov.pk

NADRA ensures a straightforward process to facilitate the issuance of identity cards for children, promoting accessibility and ease for parents and guardians.

