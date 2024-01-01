ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Monday emphasized the need for a level playing field for all political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), as the electoral environment leading up to the February 8 polls faces challenges.

Members of the commission expressed concern during a press conference in Islamabad, advocating for free and fair elections and equitable treatment of all parties.

The PTI has raised significant objections against the “state machinery” as key figures, including founder Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, had their nomination papers rejected for the upcoming elections, and there is potential jeopardy for the party’s iconic “bat” symbol. Imran Khan, the PTI founder, currently incarcerated due to consecutive arrests in corruption cases, plays a crucial role as the driving force behind the party’s voter base.

HRCP Co-chair Munizae Jahangir highlighted that a particular political party, apparently referring to the PTI, is facing differential treatment compared to others. She emphasized the importance of elections as a means for people to communicate their concerns to their representatives, asserting the voters’ right to choose specific individuals.

Jahangir expressed concern about the dismantling of “a party” and advised the state against making deals with individuals. She pointed out the arrests of party workers and their subsequent press conferences under duress, citing instances of PTI members facing charges related to riots and violence, particularly after May 9.

In a press handout, HRCP noted blatant manipulation of the electoral landscape, with one political party singled out for systematic dismemberment. While condemning violence, the HRCP criticized the state’s disproportionate and unlawful response, including arrests, lack of transparency in charges, crackdowns on peaceful assembly, enforced disappearances, pressure on party leaders, and widespread rejection of candidates’ nomination papers.

The HRCP raised concerns about the upcoming elections’ credibility, emphasizing that there is little evidence to suggest they will be free, fair, or credible. The commission called for addressing these concerns as a priority by an elected government operating transparently and independently, committed to protecting the rights of all citizens and residents amidst a constrained civic space for dissent.