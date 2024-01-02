IHC orders removal of objections on Afridi’s plea

LHC orders release of Khurram Latif Khosa
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the release of Khurram Latif...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the removal of objections from the Registrar’s office on the plea of the former federal minister Sheharyar Afridi, seeking bail protection in cases registered in Kohat.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyan of the IHC heard Sheharyar Afridi’s protection plea on Tuesday.
It may be mentioned that two cases of anti-corruption have been registered against Sheharyar Afridi in Kohat.
The objection raised against him pertains to the missing biometric.
Meanwhile, Sheharyar Afridi reached the IHC and underwent biometric verification.
