Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
IHC orders removal of objections on Afridi’s plea

IHC orders removal of objections on Afridi’s plea

Articles
Advertisement
IHC orders removal of objections on Afridi’s plea
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the removal of objections from the Registrar’s office on the plea of the former federal minister Sheharyar Afridi, seeking bail protection in cases registered in Kohat.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyan of the IHC heard Sheharyar Afridi’s protection plea on Tuesday.

Also Read

LHC orders release of Khurram Latif Khosa
LHC orders release of Khurram Latif Khosa

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the release of Khurram Latif...

It may be mentioned that two cases of anti-corruption have been registered against Sheharyar Afridi in Kohat.

The objection raised against him pertains to the missing biometric.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sheharyar Afridi reached the IHC and underwent biometric verification.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story