ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate has resolved to formally charge Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in an illegal marriage case. The case was heard by Islamabad Civil Judge Qudratullah within the premises of Adiala Jail, where the former prime minister and his wife attended the court proceedings. Following the presentation of arguments, the court determined to formally accuse Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi in the upcoming hearing scheduled for January 10.
It is worth noting that Khawar Maneka, Bushra Bibi’s former husband who brought the case to court, contends that the marriage was not in compliance with Sharia laws and was, therefore, deemed illegal.
The primary allegation revolves around the assertion that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi married within the three-month “iddat period” following a divorce. Furthermore, Maneka has accused them of engaging in fornication.
