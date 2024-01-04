Is Punjab extending schools winter vacations for another week?

Cold weather has taken hold of Punjab, including Lahore and other cities, with temperatures dropping to single digits. Kids who go to school are currently on winter break and spending time at home.

The annual winter holidays for all government and private schools started on December 18, 2023, and were set to end on January 1, 2024, but it was extended for 10 days.

Since it’s rare for temperatures to drop in early January, there are online rumors hinting at the possibility of extending winter holidays in Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

In addition to the online rumor, parents are urging the government to reconsider the opening of schools due to the prevailing cold wave in the region.

Also Read Punjab Govt extends winter vacations till Jan 9 The Punjab government has issued notification. Winter vacation in schools will be...

Advertisement

School holidays were extended by the government a week ahead of schedule, but as of January 4, 2024, there hasn’t been any official announcement regarding a further extension.

Parents are advised to wait for any update from School Education Department about the much-anticipated decision.

Amid the extreme winter conditions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir have extended winter holidays for all schools. In AJK, the schools will re-open on January 15.

In addition to the intense cold, the air quality in Lahore and other cities has also been poor.