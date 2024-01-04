Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Is Punjab extending schools winter vacations for another week?

Is Punjab extending schools winter vacations for another week?

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cold weather has taken hold of Punjab, including Lahore and other cities, with temperatures dropping to single digits. Kids who go to school are currently on winter break and spending time at home.

The annual winter holidays for all government and private schools started on December 18, 2023, and were set to end on January 1, 2024, but it was extended for 10 days.

Since it’s rare for temperatures to drop in early January, there are online rumors hinting at the possibility of extending winter holidays in Lahore and other parts of Punjab.

In addition to the online rumor, parents are urging the government to reconsider the opening of schools due to the prevailing cold wave in the region.

Also Read

Punjab Govt extends winter vacations till Jan 9
Punjab Govt extends winter vacations till Jan 9

The Punjab government has issued notification. Winter vacation in schools will be...

Advertisement

School holidays were extended by the government a week ahead of schedule, but as of January 4, 2024, there hasn’t been any official announcement regarding a further extension.

Parents are advised to wait for any update from School Education Department about the much-anticipated decision.

Amid the extreme winter conditions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir have extended winter holidays for all schools. In AJK, the schools will re-open on January 15.

In addition to the intense cold, the air quality in Lahore and other cities has also been poor.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story