Islamabad, Pakistan latest weather update today

Islamabad is currently experiencing a weather tapestry that encapsulates both warmth and challenges. Tthe temperature stands at a relatively mild 16°C, offering a pleasant atmosphere for the city’s residents and visitors. However, the nuances lie in the air quality, creating a contrast to the otherwise sunny disposition.

Air Quality:

Despite the sunny weather, the air quality in Islamabad is very unhealthy, marked by an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 248. Immediate health effects are anticipated for sensitive groups, urging them to avoid outdoor activities. Even healthy individuals may encounter difficulty breathing and throat irritation, prompting consideration for staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor plans.

Weather Details:

The temperature, with a RealFeel® of 19°C and a RealFeel Shade™ of 16°C, reflects the mildness of the day. A southwest wind at 8 km/h, with gusts up to 15 km/h, adds a gentle breeze to the atmosphere. Islamabad is currently bathed in mostly sunny conditions, contrasting with the concerning air quality levels.

Today’s Forecast:

The weather forecast for the rest of the day suggests a high of 19°C with a RealFeel® of 20°C. Increasing clouds may gradually cover the sunny skies, influencing the overall weather dynamics.

Tonight’s Outlook:

As night approaches, Islamabad is expected to cool down to 6°C with a RealFeel® of 7°C. The weather forecast indicates haziness, potentially impacting visibility in the city.

Tomorrow’s Anticipation: Looking ahead to tomorrow, the weather forecast predicts a high of 18°C and a RealFeel® of 20°C. Some sun is expected, followed by increasing cloud cover, offering a mix of weather conditions for the city’s residents.