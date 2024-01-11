Islamabad, Pakistan latest weather update today

As of today, the current weather in Islamabad is 14°C with a RealFeel® temperature of 16°. The wind is coming from the south-southwest at 9 km/h, with gusts up to 15 km/h. The weather is reported as sunny.
Current Weather
- Dust & Dander: Very High
- Sinus Pressure: Very High
- Fishing: Fair
- Lawn Mowing: Fair
- Air Travel: Ideal
- Indoor Pests: High
Today’s Weather Forecast
- High Temperature: 20°C
- RealFeel®: 20°
- Weather: Plenty of sunshine
Tonight’s Weather Forecast
- Low Temperature: 4°C
- RealFeel®: 6°
- Weather: Partly cloudy
Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast
- High/Low Temperature: 19°C / 7°C
- RealFeel®: 18°
- Weather: Mostly cloudy
Air Quality
The air quality in Islamabad is categorized as “unhealthy,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 149. Sensitive groups may immediately feel health effects, and even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. It is advisable to limit outdoor activities.
