Islamabad, Pakistan latest weather update today

As of today, the current weather in Islamabad is 14°C with a RealFeel® temperature of 16°. The wind is coming from the south-southwest at 9 km/h, with gusts up to 15 km/h. The weather is reported as sunny.

Current Weather

Dust & Dander: Very High

Sinus Pressure: Very High

Lawn Mowing: Fair

Air Travel: Ideal

Indoor Pests: High

Today’s Weather Forecast

High Temperature: 20°C

RealFeel®: 20°

Weather: Plenty of sunshine

Tonight’s Weather Forecast

Low Temperature: 4°C

RealFeel®: 6°

Weather: Partly cloudy

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast

High/Low Temperature: 19°C / 7°C

RealFeel®: 18°

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Air Quality

The air quality in Islamabad is categorized as “unhealthy,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 149. Sensitive groups may immediately feel health effects, and even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. It is advisable to limit outdoor activities.