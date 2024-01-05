Islamabad, Pakistan weather update today

Islamabad finds itself draped in a veil of hazy sunshine, creating a unique atmospheric canvas. The current temperature stands, with the RealFeel® reaching a slightly warmer 16°, adding a touch of comfort to the day.

Air Quality:

However, a note of caution resonates in the air—the air quality index (AQI) records a level of 235, categorizing it as ‘Very Unhealthy.’ Immediate health effects may be felt by sensitive groups, urging them to avoid outdoor activities. Even healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation, prompting a consideration to stay indoors and reschedule outdoor plans.

Wind and Haze:

A gentle breeze from the SSE at 8 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 13 km/h, accompanies the hazy sunshine. The cityscape dances with a soft glow, painting a picture of subtle beauty amidst the haziness.

Health and Activities: For those planning their day, extreme levels of dust and dander are in the air, potentially causing sinus pressure. Fishing and lawn mowing are rated as poor activities, aligning with the need for caution in the current weather conditions.

Looking Ahead:

The day’s forecast promises a high of 18°C, with the RealFeel® hovering around 19° under a continued hazy atmosphere. As the night approaches, temperatures are expected to drop to 5°C, maintaining the hazy conditions.

Tomorrow’s weather forecast mirrors the hazy theme, with temperatures ranging from 5°C to a comfortable high of 19°C. The RealFeel® factor adds an extra degree of warmth, creating an inviting ambiance for outdoor pursuits.