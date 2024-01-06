Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, the weather paints a varied picture that demands attention. The thermometer reads 16°C, with a RealFeel® of 18°, offering a milder experience compared to the recent chilly days. However, the comfort is overshadowed by a concerning air quality index (AQI) of 233, indicating a very unhealthy environment.

A southwest wind at 9 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 16 km/h, swirls through the city, carrying with it a haze that veils the sunshine. While the temperature seems inviting, the air quality poses a significant challenge. Sensitive groups are advised to avoid outdoor activities, as immediate health effects may be felt. Even healthy individuals are likely to encounter difficulty breathing and throat irritation, prompting a recommendation to stay indoors and reschedule outdoor plans.

Diving into the pollutants contributing to the unhealthy air quality, dust and dander levels are extreme, exacerbating sinus pressure for many residents. Fishing and lawn mowing enthusiasts may find the conditions less than ideal, while air travel remains surprisingly unaffected.

Looking ahead to the weather forecast, Islamabad anticipates a high of 19°C with a RealFeel® of 20° for the rest of the day. The hazy conditions persist into the night, with temperatures dropping to 5°C and a RealFeel® of 6°. Tomorrow’s outlook maintains the trend, with a forecasted high of 19°C, a low of 6°C, and a RealFeel® of 19°, under rather cloudy skies.