Job opportunities in Turkiye for Pakistani nationals

The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment has unveiled exciting job opportunities in Turkiye for Pakistani nationals through their platform.

With a total of 1,306 openings, these positions span various fields, from housekeeping to skilled labor.

For those interested in housekeeping, there are 10 maid cleaner positions available, offering a competitive salary of up to US$500 (Rs140,945).

This package includes benefits like accommodation, food, tickets, medical coverage, health insurance, and free transportation.

In Istanbul, the capital city of Turkiye, there is a demand for 25 factory workers, each receiving a salary of US$500 (Rs140,945) along with perks such as free accommodation, food, tickets, medical benefits, health insurance, and transportation.

Furthermore, Turkiye is seeking 15 heavy vehicle drivers, offering a maximum salary of US$600 (Rs169,134) with similar benefits, including accommodation, food, tickets, medical coverage, health insurance, and free transportation.

Various other positions are available in Turkiye, including male kitchen assistants, auto painters, construction workers, auto electricians, and male receptionists, providing diverse opportunities for Pakistani job seekers.

