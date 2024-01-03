Joint narrative emerges: Indian media backs Afghan Taliban’s narrative

Indian media became active to prove the narrative of the Afghan Taliban, Bol News reported.

The Indian media is following the plans of the Indian government step by step to further strengthen Indian propaganda.

In this regard, the Indian news agency WION, ANI News, which speaks the language of the Indian government, has started throwing mud at Pakistan without any evidence by referring to the statement of Afghan Defense Minister Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid.

The aforementioned Indian news agencies published the statement of Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid, Interim Minister of Defense of the Afghan Taliban, referring to the news of the Afghan news organization Tolo News.

In the statement, Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid said, “In the year 2023, more than 20 Pakistanis were killed in Afghanistan for their involvement in terrorist activities.”.

This statement is actually an attempt to cover up the fact that Pakistan told the Afghan Taliban with evidence that Afghan citizens are involved in terrorism and suicide attacks in Pakistan.

Pakistan has also presented concrete evidence to the Afghan Taliban to strengthen its case, but there is no concrete evidence to prove the truth of the allegations made by the Afghan Taliban through the media. Presented directly to Pakistan.

Mullah Yaqub Mujahid, the Minister of Defense of the Afghan Taliban, is advising other countries in the region to monitor their borders, but the terrorism that is happening in Pakistan from the border of Afghanistan is out of his sight.

The Afghan Defense Minister claims that after his assumption of power, there was a 90% reduction in terrorism from Afghanistan’s territory in other countries, although the figures of the last year contradict this and Afghans are responsible for terrorism in Pakistan. Multiplicity is involved.

According to TOLO News, the Defense Minister of the Afghan Taliban says that the accusations of smuggling weapons left by the US or its allies are baseless; however, Pakistan has provided evidence that these weapons are also used by Afghans in terrorist incidents in Pakistan. The Taliban have been shown.

India, continuing its traditional policy, is exaggerating the statement of Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid, which clearly proves the nexus between India and the Afghan Taliban.

