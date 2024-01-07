JUI chief to visit Kabul today

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI) chief Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman will visit Kabul today to discuss the growing gap between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

JUI chief is starting a three-to-four-day visit to Afghanistan from today; however, former member of the National Assembly from South Waziristan Maulana Jamaluddin Khan Mehsud will also visit Afghanistan.

The sources further added that the JUI chief took a policy briefing two days ago on the state policy regarding Afghanistan in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman says that he is going to Afghanistan with the mandate of the government of Pakistan. The discussion between the government of Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban about the attacks of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in Pakistan will be the main point.

The sources further said that Maulana Fazlur Rahman will also listen to the position of the Afghan Taliban on the issue of Afghan refugees and illegal migrants.

Earlier, the Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Maulana Fazal ur Rehman has said that terrorism is happening in Pakistan from Afghanistan, so the Afghan government should be asked to take action.

A Grand Tribal Jirga was held at a local hotel under JUI in Peshawar in which political and tribal elders of the Pashtun belt participated.

Amir Jamaat e Islami Siraj-ul-Haq, General Secretary of PPP Nayar Bukhari, Faisal Karim Kundi, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, and Mian Iftikhar Hussain of Awami National Party were present.