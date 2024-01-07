Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
JUI chief to visit Kabul today

JUI chief to visit Kabul today

Articles
Advertisement
JUI chief to visit Kabul today

JUI chief to visit Kabul today

Advertisement

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI) chief Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman will visit Kabul today to discuss the growing gap between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

JUI chief is starting a three-to-four-day visit to Afghanistan from today; however, former member of the National Assembly from South Waziristan Maulana Jamaluddin Khan Mehsud will also visit Afghanistan.

The sources further added that the JUI chief took a policy briefing two days ago on the state policy regarding Afghanistan in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman says that he is going to Afghanistan with the mandate of the government of Pakistan. The discussion between the government of Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban about the attacks of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in Pakistan will be the main point.

The sources further said that Maulana Fazlur Rahman will also listen to the position of the Afghan Taliban on the issue of Afghan refugees and illegal migrants.

Advertisement

Also Read

Terrorism is happening in Pakistan from Afghanistan : JUI chief
Terrorism is happening in Pakistan from Afghanistan : JUI chief

A Grand Tribal Jirga was held at a local hotel. political and...

Earlier, the Head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Maulana Fazal ur Rehman has said that terrorism is happening in Pakistan from Afghanistan, so the Afghan government should be asked to take action.

A Grand Tribal Jirga was held at a local hotel under JUI in Peshawar in which political and tribal elders of the Pashtun belt participated.

Amir Jamaat e Islami Siraj-ul-Haq, General Secretary of PPP Nayar Bukhari, Faisal Karim Kundi, Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, and Mian Iftikhar Hussain of Awami National Party were present.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story