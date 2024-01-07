JUI-F did not support deportation of Afghan refugees, Fazl tells Afghan leadership

Chief of Jamiat-i-Ulama Islam (Fazl) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has told the Afghan leadership that the JUI-F did not support the decision to deport Afghan refugees

KABUL Chief of Jamiat-i-Ulama Islam (Fazl) Maulana Fazlur Rehman has told the Afghan leadership that the JUI-F did not support the decision to deport Afghan refugees.

Fazl, who is on visit to Kabul right now, and the JUI-F delegation met Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Maulvi Abdul Kabir.

The Maulana observed that the issues between the brotherly countries should be resolved and they should discuss mutual cooperation in various fields.

He maintained Pakistan and Afghanistan have common interests, which should be promoted.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman and his delegation assured that they wanted peace and stability in the region.

Maulvi Abdul Kabir and Foreign Minister of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Maulvi Amir Khan Motaqi welcomed JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman and his delegation to Kabul.

The Maulvi said that the visit would be effective in strengthening the relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan and removing misunderstandings.

Maulvi Abdul Kabir thanked Pakistan for the kind treatment of the Afghan refugees and the help of the Afghans during the anti-Soviet Jihad.

The Afghan deputy prime minister assured the delegation that no one will be allowed to use the land of Afghanistan against anyone.

The Maulvi maintained that the Islamic Emirate wants good relations with all neighboring countries, especially the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on the basis of mutual respect.

Maulvi Abdul Kabir said The Islamic Emirate assures that no one will be harmed from the land of Afghanistan.

He said that it is better to talk about facts instead of media claims and propaganda.

The delegation was briefed about the economic, political and security situation of the country.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation of party leaders, Fazl is undertaking the visit at the invitation of the interim Afghan government to engage in discussions on regional and security-related issues, including the contentious matter of cross-border terrorism, notably involving the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP), and other bilateral concerns.

The JUI-F delegation includes Maulana Abdul Wasay, Maulana Salahuddin, Maulana Jamaluddin, Maulana Salimuddin Shamzai, Maulana Kamaluddin, Maulana Idrees, Maulana Imdadullah, and Mufti Abrar.

The invitation for Fazl’s visit was extended by Interim Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Sardar Ahmed Jan Shakib on December 16, and later confirmed by the Taliban government’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid.

This marks Fazl’s first visit since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal in 2021. The visit will address issues such as the continuous use of Afghan soil against Pakistan, a matter consistently raised by Islamabad before the Taliban-led Afghan administration.

On January 6. Talking to a group of reporters at his Islamabad residence Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that discussion on the issue of the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group is on the agenda in his upcoming visit to Afghanistan.

The Maulana last travelled to Afghanistan in 2013 and met then-president Hamid Karzai.

“I have received an invitation with the approval of the Taliban supreme leader and will meet him,” the JUI-F chief told, saying that he would travel to Kandahar for a meeting with Taliban supreme leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, who rarely meets foreign delegates.