The Karachi Board has released the timetable for the submission of annual examination forms for class 10. Private schools are required to submit examination forms online, with the corresponding cash payment exclusively accepted at the National Bank along with the fee voucher.

The submission period without late fees is from January 8th to February 8th, 2024. Late submissions will incur additional charges starting from Rs 200 on February 9th to Rs 1800 on March 19th to 25th. Forms submitted after March 25th will be charged Rs 2500.

Special instructions have been outlined for government municipality, municipal corporation, and labor department schools, allowing them to obtain examination forms from the board’s account section without any fee.

The chairman of the Karachi Board highlighted that schools falling under these categories will be exempt from both form acquisition and submission fees.

In a related development, the Sindh Boards of Committee of Chairman (PBCC) has also unveiled the timetable for Matric Annual Exams 2024, set to commence on May 17th, 2024.

