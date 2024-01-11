Karachi, Hyderabad latest weather update today

Karachi, Hyderabad latest weather update today

Articles
Advertisement
Karachi, Hyderabad latest weather update today

Karachi, Hyderabad latest weather update today

Advertisement

The current weather in Karachi is 22°C with a RealFeel® temperature of 25°. The air quality is reported as “very unhealthy,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 181. This level of air pollution is considered harmful, and individuals, especially those with sensitivities, are advised to avoid outdoor activities.

Current Weather

  • Temperature: 22°C
  • RealFeel®: 25°
    • Advertisement
  • RealFeel Shade™: 22°
  • Wind: 0 km/h
  • Wind Gusts: 0 km/h
  • Air Quality Index (AQI): 181 (Very Unhealthy)

Current Air Quality Breakdown

Advertisement
  • Dust & Dander: Very High
  • Sinus Pressure: Very High
  • Fishing: Fair
  • Lawn Mowing: Fair
  • Air Travel: Ideal
    • Advertisement
  • Outdoor Pests: Extreme

Today’s Weather Forecast

  • High Temperature: 27°C
  • RealFeel®: 27°
    • Advertisement
  • Weather: Hazy sunshine

Tonight’s Weather Forecast

  • Low Temperature: 10°C
  • RealFeel®: 10°
    • Advertisement
  • Weather: Clear

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast

  • High/Low Temperature: 27°C / 12°C
  • RealFeel®: 28°
    • Advertisement
  • Weather: Hazy sunshine

Health Impacts

Sensitive groups may immediately feel health effects, and it is recommended that they avoid outdoor activities. Even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation. Considering the current air quality, it is advisable for everyone to stay indoors and reschedule outdoor activities

Hyderabad, Sindh

The current weather in Hyderabad at 11:25 AM is 18°C with a RealFeel® temperature of 22°. The wind is coming from the east-northeast at 7 km/h, with gusts up to 8 km/h. The weather is reported as sunny.

Advertisement

Current Weather

  • Temperature: 18°C
  • RealFeel®: 22°
  • RealFeel Shade™: 17°
  • Wind: ENE 7 km/h
    • Advertisement
  • Wind Gusts: 8 km/h
  • Air Quality Index (AQI): 197 (Very Unhealthy)

Current Air Quality Breakdown

  • Dust & Dander: Extreme
    • Advertisement
  • Sinus Pressure: Extreme
  • Fishing: Poor
  • Composting: Fair
  • Air Travel: Ideal
  • Outdoor Pests: Very High
Advertisement

Today’s Weather Forecast

  • High Temperature: 25°C
  • RealFeel®: 24°
  • Weather: Sunny to partly cloudy
Advertisement

Tonight’s Weather Forecast

  • Low Temperature: 10°C
  • RealFeel®: 10°
  • Weather: Clear
Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast

  • High/Low Temperature: 25°C / 12°C
  • RealFeel®: 24°
  • Weather: Plenty of sunshine
Advertisement

Air Quality

The air quality in Hyderabad is classified as “very unhealthy,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 197. Individuals, especially those in sensitive groups, are advised to avoid outdoor activities due to their immediate health effects. Even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation. It is recommended to stay indoors and reschedule outdoor activities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story