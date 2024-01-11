Karachi, Hyderabad latest weather update today

The current weather in Karachi is 22°C with a RealFeel® temperature of 25°. The air quality is reported as “very unhealthy,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 181. This level of air pollution is considered harmful, and individuals, especially those with sensitivities, are advised to avoid outdoor activities.
Current Weather
- Temperature: 22°C
- RealFeel®: 25°
- RealFeel Shade™: 22°
- Wind: 0 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 0 km/h
- Air Quality Index (AQI): 181 (Very Unhealthy)
Current Air Quality Breakdown
- Dust & Dander: Very High
- Sinus Pressure: Very High
- Fishing: Fair
- Lawn Mowing: Fair
- Air Travel: Ideal
- Outdoor Pests: Extreme
Today’s Weather Forecast
- High Temperature: 27°C
- RealFeel®: 27°
- Weather: Hazy sunshine
Tonight’s Weather Forecast
- Low Temperature: 10°C
- RealFeel®: 10°
- Weather: Clear
Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast
- High/Low Temperature: 27°C / 12°C
- RealFeel®: 28°
- Weather: Hazy sunshine
Health Impacts
Sensitive groups may immediately feel health effects, and it is recommended that they avoid outdoor activities. Even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation. Considering the current air quality, it is advisable for everyone to stay indoors and reschedule outdoor activities
Hyderabad, Sindh
The current weather in Hyderabad at 11:25 AM is 18°C with a RealFeel® temperature of 22°. The wind is coming from the east-northeast at 7 km/h, with gusts up to 8 km/h. The weather is reported as sunny.
Current Weather
- Temperature: 18°C
- RealFeel®: 22°
- RealFeel Shade™: 17°
- Wind: ENE 7 km/h
- Wind Gusts: 8 km/h
- Air Quality Index (AQI): 197 (Very Unhealthy)
Current Air Quality Breakdown
- Dust & Dander: Extreme
- Sinus Pressure: Extreme
- Fishing: Poor
- Composting: Fair
- Air Travel: Ideal
- Outdoor Pests: Very High
Today’s Weather Forecast
- High Temperature: 25°C
- RealFeel®: 24°
- Weather: Sunny to partly cloudy
Tonight’s Weather Forecast
- Low Temperature: 10°C
- RealFeel®: 10°
- Weather: Clear
Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast
- High/Low Temperature: 25°C / 12°C
- RealFeel®: 24°
- Weather: Plenty of sunshine
Air Quality
The air quality in Hyderabad is classified as “very unhealthy,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 197. Individuals, especially those in sensitive groups, are advised to avoid outdoor activities due to their immediate health effects. Even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation. It is recommended to stay indoors and reschedule outdoor activities.
