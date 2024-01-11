Karachi, Hyderabad latest weather update today

The current weather in Karachi is 22°C with a RealFeel® temperature of 25°. The air quality is reported as “very unhealthy,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 181. This level of air pollution is considered harmful, and individuals, especially those with sensitivities, are advised to avoid outdoor activities.

Current Weather

Temperature: 22°C

RealFeel®: 25°

Wind: 0 km/h

Wind Gusts: 0 km/h

Air Quality Index (AQI): 181 (Very Unhealthy)

Current Air Quality Breakdown

Dust & Dander: Very High

Sinus Pressure: Very High

Fishing: Fair

Lawn Mowing: Fair

Air Travel: Ideal

Today’s Weather Forecast

High Temperature: 27°C

RealFeel®: 27°

Tonight’s Weather Forecast

Low Temperature: 10°C

RealFeel®: 10°

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast

High/Low Temperature: 27°C / 12°C

RealFeel®: 28°

Health Impacts

Sensitive groups may immediately feel health effects, and it is recommended that they avoid outdoor activities. Even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation. Considering the current air quality, it is advisable for everyone to stay indoors and reschedule outdoor activities

Hyderabad, Sindh

The current weather in Hyderabad at 11:25 AM is 18°C with a RealFeel® temperature of 22°. The wind is coming from the east-northeast at 7 km/h, with gusts up to 8 km/h. The weather is reported as sunny.

Current Weather

Temperature: 18°C

RealFeel®: 22°

RealFeel Shade™: 17°

Wind: ENE 7 km/h

Air Quality Index (AQI): 197 (Very Unhealthy)

Current Air Quality Breakdown

Dust & Dander: Extreme

Fishing: Poor

Composting: Fair

Air Travel: Ideal

Outdoor Pests: Very High

Today’s Weather Forecast

High Temperature: 25°C

RealFeel®: 24°

Weather: Sunny to partly cloudy

Tonight’s Weather Forecast

Low Temperature: 10°C

RealFeel®: 10°

Weather: Clear

Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast

High/Low Temperature: 25°C / 12°C

RealFeel®: 24°

Weather: Plenty of sunshine

Air Quality

The air quality in Hyderabad is classified as “very unhealthy,” with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 197. Individuals, especially those in sensitive groups, are advised to avoid outdoor activities due to their immediate health effects. Even healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation. It is recommended to stay indoors and reschedule outdoor activities.