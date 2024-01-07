Karachi, Hyderabad latest weather update today

Karachi, the bustling metropolis along the Arabian Sea, is currently navigating through a weather odyssey characterized by warmth and caution. The temperature stands at a relatively warm 24°C, creating a sunny and inviting atmosphere for the city’s residents. However, the air quality presents challenges, urging both sensitive groups and the general population to take health precautions.

Air Quality:

Despite the sunny conditions, Karachi’s air quality is marked as very unhealthy, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 211. Immediate health effects are expected for sensitive groups, prompting them to avoid outdoor activities. Even healthy individuals may face difficulty breathing and throat irritation, emphasizing the importance of staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor plans.

Weather Details:

The temperature, with a RealFeel® of 25°C and a RealFeel Shade™ of 22°C, reflects the warmth enveloping the city. An eastward wind at 19 km/h, with gusts up to 19 km/h, adds a breeze to the atmosphere, providing some relief amidst the heat.

Advertisement

Today’s Forecast:

The weather forecast for the rest of the day predicts a high of 26°C with a RealFeel® of 26°C, indicating plenty of sunshine. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions to combat the warmth.

Tonight’s Outlook:

As night descends upon Karachi, the temperature is expected to drop to 13°C with a RealFeel® of 14°C. The skies are forecasted to be clear, offering a tranquil backdrop to the city.

Tomorrow’s Anticipation:

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Karachi anticipates a high of 26°C with a RealFeel® of 27°C, accompanied by plenty of sunshine. Residents are encouraged to continue practicing health precautions in light of the ongoing air quality challenges.

Advertisement

Hyderabad, Sindh

Hyderabad, known for its rich history and vibrant culture, is currently grappling with a weather scenario characterized by moderate temperatures but accompanied by challenges in air quality. As of 1:02 PM, the temperature stands at 19°C, creating a relatively mild atmosphere for the city’s residents. However, the air quality poses concerns, urging everyone to take precautions to ensure their well-being.

Air Quality:

Despite the hazy sunshine, Hyderabad’s air quality is marked as dangerous, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 295. Immediate health effects are anticipated for all individuals, emphasizing the need to avoid any outdoor activities, even for short durations.

Weather Details:

The temperature, with a RealFeel® of 19°C and a RealFeel Shade™ of 17°C, reflects the mildness of the day. A southeast wind at 15 km/h, with gusts up to 16 km/h, adds a gentle breeze to the atmosphere, potentially offering some relief amidst the hazy conditions.

Advertisement

Today’s Forecast:

The weather forecast for the rest of the day predicts a high of 23°C with a RealFeel® of 23°C, maintaining the hazy conditions that currently envelop Hyderabad. Residents are advised to stay indoors and limit outdoor exposure to mitigate the impact of the challenging air quality.

Tonight’s Outlook:

As night approaches, Hyderabad is expected to experience a drop in temperature to 12°C with a RealFeel® of 11°C. The hazy conditions are forecasted to persist, creating a unique nocturnal atmosphere for the city.

Tomorrow’s Anticipation:

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the weather forecast indicates a high of 24°C with a RealFeel® of 23°C, maintaining the hazy conditions. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about the changing weather dynamics and adapt their activities accordingly.