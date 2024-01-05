Karachi, Hyderabad weather update today

As the sun climbs higher in the Karachi sky, the city unfolds its weather tapestry with a current temperature of 21°C . The RealFeel® factor adds a touch of warmth, reaching 23°, creating a comfortable atmosphere under the partly sunny conditions.

Air Quality:

However, a concerning element looms—the air quality index (AQI) registers at 236, categorizing it as ‘Very Unhealthy.’ Immediate health effects are expected for sensitive groups, urging them to avoid outdoor activities. Even healthy individuals may encounter difficulty breathing and throat irritation, emphasizing the importance of considering indoor alternatives for the day.

Wind and Sunshine:

A gentle breeze from the ENE at 9 km/h, with gusts at 9 km/h, accompanies the partly sunny weather. The cityscape experiences a dance between sunlight and shadows, highlighting the dynamic contrast within the Karachi atmosphere.

Health and Activities:

Extreme levels of dust and dander are present, leading to potential sinus pressure. Fishing is considered a poor activity, aligning with the cautionary note for outdoor pursuits. On the other hand, composting is rated as good, providing an environmentally friendly option for those seeking productive activities.

Looking Ahead:

The day’s forecast promises a high of 26°C, with the RealFeel® peaking at 27° under partly to mostly sunny skies. As night descends, temperatures are expected to drop to 15°C, offering a clear and cool evening.

Tomorrow’s weather forecast ushers in a day of contrasts, with temperatures ranging from 15°C to a warm high of 27°C. The RealFeel® factor aligns with the pleasant weather, creating an inviting backdrop for plenty of sun.

Hyderabad, Sindh

Hyderabad reveals its weather palette with a current temperature of 21°C. The RealFeel® factor adds a layer of warmth, reaching 23°, creating a comfortable ambiance under the partly sunny sky.

