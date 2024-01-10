Karachi records 12°C as mercury dips on 2024 coldest night

Karachi, the capital of Sindh, experienced its coldest night of the winter on Wednesday, with temperatures plummeting to 12 degrees Celsius. The director of the meteorological department, Sardar Sarfraz, informed the media that the cold intensity has heightened in Karachi, marking it as the coldest night in January 2024.

Contrary to this, the Punjab government has decided against extending winter vacations in schools. Sardar Sarfraz disclosed that the minimum temperature in Karachi last night hit 12 degrees Celsius, the lowest for January. Notably, December saw even colder temperatures.

Discussing the weather patterns, the Meteorological Department Director shared that the minimum temperature in December was 11.5 degrees Celsius, whereas the previous year’s January 14th recorded a minimum of 6 degrees Celsius.

He anticipates the cold spell in Karachi to persist for another two to three weeks, with a likelihood of increased intensity in the next 3 to 4 days, possibly dropping the temperature to 10 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorology Department predicts dry and cold weather in Karachi for the next day, with an expected rise in cold intensity during the morning and night hours.

Wednesday’s minimum temperature is estimated to range between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius, while daytime highs will hover between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, accompanied by northeast winds in the city.

