Karachi to receive rain today amidst continued cold waves

As an intense cold wave maintains its grip on various regions of the country, the Meteorological Office anticipates rain in Karachi and the southern part of Balochistan today.

Officials from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) have indicated the likelihood of showers in coastal areas, including the port cities of Karachi and Makran, on Wednesday.

The cold wave is expected to persist in northern areas, with temperatures remaining in the single digits.

In Karachi, Wednesday’s temperature range is forecast to be between 14°C and 24°C, accompanied by 45 percent humidity and winds blowing at 9 km/h. The maximum UV index is recorded at a low of 2, with visibility around 3 km.

Karachi continues to rank second in the world for the poorest air quality, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpasses the 200 mark. Experts warn of high pollution levels, advising sensitive groups to limit outdoor activities if experiencing symptoms like difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

The overall weather outlook includes mainly cold and dry conditions across the country, with northern parts and north Balochistan experiencing very cold temperatures. Dense fog or smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, and fog or smog is expected in plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during the night hours.

