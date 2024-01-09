Lahore, Punjab latest weather update today

Advertisement
The latest weather update in Karachi, Pakistan, the current time is 9:48 PM, and the temperature stands at 9°C with hazy clouds. The RealFeel temperature is slightly higher at 10°C.

The wind is calm, with gusts at 0 km/h, and the humidity level is at 78%. Indoor humidity is at an ideal 38%. The Dew Point, indicating the temperature at which air becomes saturated and dew forms, is measured at 5°C. The atmospheric pressure remains steady at 1022 mb.

The cloud cover is at 51%, and visibility is limited to 1.4 km. The cloud ceiling is quite high at 9100 m. The night forecast indicates a low of 5°C with a RealFeel of 5°C. The wind is coming from the northwest at 9 km/h, with gusts reaching 13 km/h. There is no precipitation expected, and the probability of both precipitation and thunderstorms is at 0%.

Looking ahead, the evening will be hazy with a gradual drop in temperature. The overnight period is expected to be cool with a low of 5°C. Sunrise is anticipated at 7:03 AM, and sunset is at 5:16 PM, providing a total of 10 hours and 13 minutes of daylight.

The temperature history for today shows a high of 14°C and a low of 5°C, aligning with the forecasted average of 20°C and 7°C, respectively. Comparatively, last year’s weather on the same day saw a high of 14°C and a low of 6°C.

Residents of Karachi can expect a cool and hazy night with relatively mild temperatures. It’s advisable to dress accordingly and be mindful of the current weather conditions.

Lahore, a vibrant and historic city in Pakistan, finds itself under the...

 

 

 

 

