Lahore, Punjab latest weather update today

Latest weather update today Lahore, Punjab
Lahore, a vibrant and historic city in Pakistan, finds itself under the...
The latest weather update in Karachi, Pakistan, the current time is 9:48 PM, and the temperature stands at 9°C with hazy clouds. The RealFeel temperature is slightly higher at 10°C.
The wind is calm, with gusts at 0 km/h, and the humidity level is at 78%. Indoor humidity is at an ideal 38%. The Dew Point, indicating the temperature at which air becomes saturated and dew forms, is measured at 5°C. The atmospheric pressure remains steady at 1022 mb.
The cloud cover is at 51%, and visibility is limited to 1.4 km. The cloud ceiling is quite high at 9100 m. The night forecast indicates a low of 5°C with a RealFeel of 5°C. The wind is coming from the northwest at 9 km/h, with gusts reaching 13 km/h. There is no precipitation expected, and the probability of both precipitation and thunderstorms is at 0%.
Looking ahead, the evening will be hazy with a gradual drop in temperature. The overnight period is expected to be cool with a low of 5°C. Sunrise is anticipated at 7:03 AM, and sunset is at 5:16 PM, providing a total of 10 hours and 13 minutes of daylight.
The temperature history for today shows a high of 14°C and a low of 5°C, aligning with the forecasted average of 20°C and 7°C, respectively. Comparatively, last year’s weather on the same day saw a high of 14°C and a low of 6°C.
Residents of Karachi can expect a cool and hazy night with relatively mild temperatures. It’s advisable to dress accordingly and be mindful of the current weather conditions.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Weather News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.