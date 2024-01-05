Lahore, Punjab weather update today

Lahore dons its weather persona with the current temperature resting at 11°C. The RealFeel® factor adds a touch of milder warmth, reaching 15°, creating an atmosphere that invites both warmth and coolness under mostly cloudy skies.

Air Quality:

However, a stark warning looms—the air quality index (AQI) stands at a staggering 327, categorizing it as ‘Dangerous.’ Any exposure, even for a few minutes, could lead to serious health effects for everyone. A stern advisory urges all to avoid outdoor activities and prioritize health and safety.

Wind and Cloud Cover:

A gentle breeze from the north at 1 km/h, with minimal gusts at 1 km/h, accompanies the mostly cloudy weather. Lahore experiences a dance of light and shadow as the clouds weave their way across the sky.

Health and Activities:

Extreme levels of dust and dander permeate the air, intensifying sinus pressure. Fishing and lawn mowing are rated as poor activities, aligning with the cautionary note for outdoor pursuits. On the other hand, indoor activities gain preference as the air travel conditions remain ideal.

Looking Ahead:

The day’s forecast projects a high of 13°C, with the RealFeel® peaking at 15° as clouds gradually give way to some sun. As night falls, temperatures are expected to drop to 5°C, enveloping the city in a hazy evening.

Tomorrow’s weather forecast paints a picture of contrast, with temperatures ranging from 6°C to a cool high of 14°C. The RealFeel® factor adds an extra degree of warmth, promising a partly sunny and cool day.