LHC orders release of Khurram Latif Khosa

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the release of Khurram Latif Khosa, the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Latif Khosa.

LHC Justice Ali Baqir Najafi announced the reserved verdict, ordering the release of Khurram Latif Khosa. The court also granted the plea for Khurram Latif Khosa’s release in a police assault case and dismissed the FIR filed against him.

The verdict highlighted the police’s failure to present evidence against the son of the PTI leader in the assault case.

Khurram Latif Khosa was arrested in Lahore on Sunday, and an FIR was registered against him at Mozang police station, including charges of terrorism, interference in state affairs, and robbery. Unknown lawyers were also implicated in the FIR.

It is worth noting that Sardar Latif Khosa, a disgruntled leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), officially announced his decision to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He stated that he took this step “on the wish” of the incarcerated PTI founder, Imran Khan.

Advertisement

During a press conference in Lahore, Khosa emphasized that his move was motivated by the “interest of the country and democracy,” expressing his commitment to raising his voice for the truth.