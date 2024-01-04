Major Update About NADRA ID Cards & B-Form

The move aims to make it easier for parents or guardians to obtain the necessary documents for their children.

To simplify the process of obtaining Form B and identity cards for children under 18, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a comprehensive set of guidelines.

The initiative is designed to assist parents or guardians in obtaining necessary documents for their children.

Application process

Visit a NADRA center with the computerized birth certificate of the child, accompanied by either one parent or a court-appointed guardian.

If both parents are present, one will be the applicant, and the other will act as a verifier.

If only one parent is available, the application form must be verified by a Gazetted Officer or public representative (MNAs, MPAs, or officials from municipal bodies).

The presence of the child is mandatory for the identity card.

Capture the child’s photograph, and fingerprints for children aged 10 and above.



Flexible documentation

It’s crucial to highlight that in cases where the computerized birth certificate service is unavailable at the Union Council, a school certificate or a manual certificate issued by the Union Council would be considered acceptable.

Accessible support

NADRA offers various channels for additional information and guidance.

24/7 Helpline: Dial 051111786100 Mobile Users: Reach out to 1777 for mobile-specific assistance. NADRA Website: Visit nadra.gov.pk for additional resources and online support.