Metro Bus Tracks of Lahore and Rawalpindi to Finally Get Repaired

Lahore and Rawalpindi metro buses are getting long-awaited track repairs.

Asphalt works are starting soon after the media spotlighted poor conditions.

Lahore Development Authority handles 27 km of Lahore track repairs.

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority (PMA) has ultimately chosen to repair the worn-out tracks of the Lahore and Rawalpindi metro buses.

In a hastily arranged meeting, authorities resolved to promptly commence asphalt and carpeting work in response to media coverage.

In an interview with a local media outlet, a PMA official mentioned that the authority would soon commence asphalt work to rehabilitate the tracks of the Lahore and Rawalpindi metro bus projects.

The official disclosed that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will be entrusted with the responsibility of refurbishing the 27-kilometer track in Lahore. Simultaneously, the Rawalpindi Development Authority will oversee the maintenance work in the garrison city.

Additionally, he revealed that the Lahore metro bus project has not undergone significant maintenance work since its inception in February 2013, with only occasional patchwork and concreting.

The official stressed that the upcoming asphalt and maintenance initiatives are geared towards guaranteeing a safer and more seamless metro bus journey.